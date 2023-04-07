Home

What Is E-Nomination For Provident Fund Account? Step By Step Process To File E-Nomination (Image by Freepik.)

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged everybody to file e-nomination for their Provident Fund (PF) accounts to ensure that the accumulated funds in the employee’s Provident Fund (PF) account are disbursed to the rightful nominee(s) in an unfortunate event of the employee’s death.

The EPFO, a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, manages the provident fund, pension, and insurance schemes for the employees in the organized sector in India. Both employee and the employer contribute a certain percentage of the employee’s basic pay towards the PF account. This accumulated funds in the PF account are then paid to the employee at the time of retirement or to their nominee(s) in the event of the employee’s death.

EPFO E-Nomination

The EPFO hasn’t yet declared a deadline for filing e-nomination. Also e-nomination is not mandatory for filing of advance claims.

Requirements For Filing E-Nomination

For Member:

Activated and Aadhar linked UAN.

Mobile number to be linked with Aadhar.

Updated member profile with photograph and address.

For Family/Nominee:

Scanned photo (JPG format – Size: 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm).

Aadhar, bank account number with IFSC & address.

Important Things To Note:

If the member wants to nominate only a few family persons the member should add those family members.

In case the member is married and has a spouse and children, he/she should add them even if he does not wish to nominate them under PF. Spouse and children are defined as family for the Pension Fund. So their names should be added to the family list.

Keep the Aadhaar number and photo of the family member ready with you before you start filing.

Step By Step Process For E-Nomination In EPFO

Add family members/nominees: For each family member/nominee you should upload a photo and enter Aadhaar. The Aadhaar data that has been entered will be verified against the name, date of birth and gender of the family member/nominee entered by the member.

After adding the family member/nominee, a PDF will be generated that needs to be e-signed by the member through Aadhaar linked mobile OTP authentication. E-signature is important as the e-nominations that are only filed and PDF not e-signed will not be considered for action in the event of the demise of the member.

After a valid nomination, family members/nominees can login through OTP on their Aadhaar linked mobile for filing online claims post death of the member.

To generate Virtual ID (VID): Enter Aadhaar number/virtual id and press verify button. After that an OTP will be sent to members’ Aadhaar-linked mobile number. On entering the OTP and then pressing the submit button, nomination details will be saved in the database of EPFO.

Steps to generate 16-digit Virtual ID if the member wants to e-sign against the VID:

Visit the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in

Click on ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator’ listed under Aadhaar Services

Enter 12 digit Aadhaar number of member. Enter Captcha

To get the OTP, click on ‘Send OTP’ and enter the OTP received on member’s registered mobile number

It provides two options- to generate a new VID – retrieve the one you have already generated.

Select one of the above options to receive the Aadhar Virtual ID[16- digit] on a member’s mobile number.

If a member has already generated a VID and again clicks generate VID , he should enter the latest generated VID and not the one that was generated earlier.

If the member enters the old VID but has already generated another one VID, the message will be from UIDAI stating that the VID entered has expired.

