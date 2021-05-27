New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been granted Golden Visa by the UAE government. Golden Visa basically offers long term residency to a list of individuals. the UAE government provides Golden Visas to entrepreneurs, investors, bright students with promising scientific capabilities, and specialized talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge. Also Read - Masaba Gupta: When I Was Born, My Mum Had Rs 2000 in Her Bank Account

The UAE implemented the Golden visa in 2019. The Golden Visa UAE enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. These visas will be issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically. Also Read - Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid After Trophy-less Season

One can avail 10-year visa, 5-year visa, and 2-persons with specialised talents. Also Read - Covid-19: India’s Overall Recoveries Exceed Total Active Cases, Touches 90 Per Cent Mark

Golden Visa – 10-year visa

To avail a 10-year residence visa in Dubai, one investor must make public investment of AED 10 million.

Investor must make sure that amount invested must not be loan one.

The investment needs to be retained for at least three years.

There should be a financial solvency up to AED 10 million.

The 10-year UAE visa includes the spouse and children, one executive director and an advisor.

Golden Visa – 5-year visa

UAE grants 5-year visa to investors in a property in the UAE conditions, entrepreneurs, and outstanding students.

Apart from these UAE grants Golden Visa to specialised talents and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, as well as creative individuals in the field of culture and art. “The visa advantage extends to the spouse and children. All categories are required to have a valid employment contract in a specialised field of a priority in the UAE,” UAE information-and-services department said.

For Dubai visas, you can contact Amer service on the toll free number 800 5111 if you are living in the UAE. If you are outside the UAE, call Amer on the toll free number +9714-313-9999.