Home

Business

What Is Green Hydrogen Blending Project, How It Will be An Alternative Energy Source | All You Need to Know

What Is Green Hydrogen Blending Project, How It Will be An Alternative Energy Source | All You Need to Know

The mega project involves blending green hydrogen with natural gas for at least 4,000 home and commercial PNG customers in the city.

This Adani Group project is expected to add to India's green energy capacity, besides helping in reaching its climate action pledges it made at COP.

Ahmedabad: To assess the viability of green hydrogen as an alternative energy source for the city gas distribution (CGD) consumers, Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) recently launched its green hydrogen blending project in Ahmedabad. The mega project involves blending green hydrogen with natural gas for at least 4,000 home and commercial PNG customers in the city.

Trending Now

Hydrogen blending is less carbon-intensive than burning gas and has the same heating capabilities. This mega project is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of the next fiscal year and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to upto 8% or more, depending on regulatory approvals.

You may like to read

The Adani Total Gas Limited in a statement has informed that the Green Hydrogen will be produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy.

The Adani Total Gas Limited said the mega project will enhance the existing infrastructure, diversify energy mix and will also develop hydrogen ecosystem, and reduce CO2 emission by up to 4%.

Suresh P Manglani, executive director and CEO of ATGL, recently told TOI that the project will reduce carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, the company is actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions.

As the Adani Group is setting up the world’s largest green energy park in the Rann of Kutch desert area in Gujarat, covering a vast 726 sq km land mass, group Chairman Gautam Adani said it will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes.

“Proud to play a crucial role in India’s impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world’s largest green energy park. This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes,” said the Gautam Adani post.

Proud to play a crucial role in India's impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world's largest green energy park. This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30GW to power over 20 million… pic.twitter.com/FMIe8ln7Gn — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 7, 2023

“Also, just 150 km away, in our karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe’s most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind. This marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”

Thrilled to share Adani's continued groundbreaking climate initiatives! By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be Net Zero for APSEZ by 2040. Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all… pic.twitter.com/H3ycPRJuHH — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 8, 2023

The group chairman, along with the X post, shared a few pictures where the ongoing large-scale project could be seen taking shape.

This Adani Group project is expected to add to India’s green energy capacity, besides helping in reaching its climate action pledges it made at COP.

India committed to an ambitious five-part “Panchamrit” pledge at COP26, held in 2021. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.