Inflation is a rise in prices, which eventually leads to decline of purchasing power over time. Simply put, when the prices of products and services go high, people are left with lesser money to buy them. The rise in prices means that a unit of currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods. Inflation can be contrasted with deflation, which occurs when prices decline and purchasing power increases.

In a healthy economy, annual inflation is typically in the range of two percentage points, which is what economists consider a signal of pricing stability. Inflation is not always bad for the economy as it can also stimulate spending, and thus create more demand and productivity, when the economy is slowing down and needs a boost.

How Inflation Affects Consumers And Companies:

Households, or consumers, lose purchasing power as the prices of products and services go up. Companies lose purchasing power, and risk seeing their margins decline. Companies pay more to purchase input materials. The rise in price impacts customer relationship. Loss in sales and margins. Increases cost of living for common people. Diminishes the value of currency. Impacts economic growth. Rise in prices of utilities like food and gasoline impacts common man the most. Hurts poor disproportionately.

What Leads To Inflation:

Demand-pull inflation: This happens when the demand for goods and services in the economy exceeds the economy’s ability to produce them. Cost-push inflation: This phenomenon occurs when the rising price of input goods and services increases the price of final goods and services.

Deflation is exactly opposite of inflation; wherein the overall level of prices in an economy declines and the purchasing power of currency increases. It can be driven by growth in productivity and the abundance of goods and services, by a decrease in aggregate demand, or by a decline in the supply of money and credit.

If not under control, both inflation and deflation can significantly and negatively affect consumers, businesses, and investors.