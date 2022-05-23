New Delhi: Indo-Pacific region has increasingly been at the centre of geopolitical discussions around the globe. Two of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India and China, are a part of the region. Along with that, important manufacturing countries like Taiwan are also located there. With China’s rise to the second biggest country (in terms of GDP) in the world, the power dynamics of the region have changed. The US and China are competing to show the world that they have control of the Indo-Pacific region.Also Read - This Country Extends Work From Home Order As COVID Cases Continue to Rise, Strict Curbs Imposed | Key Points

For US politics, the earlier Trans-Pacific Partnership proved to be a big decider. Former POTUS Donald Trump and his supporters blamed the deal for employment losses in the country. As a result, Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2017. But this also disconnected the country from the region. Also Read - PM Modi in Tokyo for Quad Summit 2022: Here's What's on Agenda

To tackle this, President Joe Biden on Monday is expected to announce the participant countries in the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). According to a report by the Associated Press, Biden is on a trip to Tokyo and it is there that he will make the announcement. Biden is accompanied by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Also Read - Explained: The Popular Demand To Rename Lucknow As Laxmanpuri And Its Connection With Shri Laxman

What is IPEF? What will it do?

IPEF, according to the report, is another attempt by the western nation to show that it has some standing in the Indo-Pacific region. The negotiations will start once the participant countries are announced and the framework will be laid out.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was quoted by AP as saying that the IPEF is “focused around the further integration of Indo-Pacific economies, setting of standards and rules, particularly in new areas like the digital economy, and also trying to ensure that there are secure and resilient supply chains.”

The IPEF is also being seen as a way to fight the discrepancies that have arisen due to Covid-19 pandemic and then the Russia-Ukraine war. The supply chains have been disrupted, inflation has skyrocketed and people have been laid-off.

Who can join IPEF?

According to the report, IPEF will be an open platform. However, the US has been facing criticism from China that it is aiming to form an ‘exclusive clique’ that may lead to conflicts in the region.

China-Taiwan Conundrum

According to the report, the US has said that it will negotiate with Taiwan on a one-to-one basis and exclude the country from IPEF. The country has been at loggerheads with China on the Taiwan issue. China claims that Taiwan is their territory, USA considers it to be a self-ruled country.

The country becomes critical as it is a major producer of microchips used widely in computers and other electronic gadgets. The supply of these chips has been under immense pressure, leading to falling production by various companies. This has led to a delay in the delivery of products like e-vehicles.

Sullivan also said, “We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply. But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis.”