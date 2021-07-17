New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has rolled out a new brand of Liquefied Petroleum Gases (LPG) cylinders and that is called ‘Indane Composite Cylinders’. This new smart cylinder allows customers to easily plan their next refill with ease. Interestingly, this smart cylinder will also let you to know how much gas is left and how much has been spent.Also Read - Cost of Domestic LPG Cylinder to be Reduced by Rs 10 From April 1, Check Price in Your City

What is an LPG Composite Cylinder?

Notably, this cylinder has a three-layered construction and is made up of a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiber glass and fitted with a HDPE outer jacket. The second layer is a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibreglass. And the third and last layer to the LPG composite cylinder is an HDPE outer jacket.

Check specific features of this cylinder: