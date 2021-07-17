New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has rolled out a new brand of Liquefied Petroleum Gases (LPG) cylinders and that is called ‘Indane Composite Cylinders’. This new smart cylinder allows customers to easily plan their next refill with ease. Interestingly, this smart cylinder will also let you to know how much gas is left and how much has been spent.Also Read - Cost of Domestic LPG Cylinder to be Reduced by Rs 10 From April 1, Check Price in Your City
What is an LPG Composite Cylinder?
Notably, this cylinder has a three-layered construction and is made up of a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiber glass and fitted with a HDPE outer jacket. The second layer is a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibreglass. And the third and last layer to the LPG composite cylinder is an HDPE outer jacket.
Check specific features of this cylinder:
- These new-age composite cylinders have multiple advantages over the existing steel cylinders.
- These cylinders are lightweight. The weight of a composite cylinder is half of its steel counterpart.
- Moreover, these cylinders have a translucent body that helps customers to accurately check the LPG level against light. This will help customers plan their next refill easily.
- Interestingly, these cylinders rust-free and do not corrode and reduces the chances of leaving stains and marks on surfaces.
- Designed in such a way that these cylinders make them visually appealing and ideal for the modern kitchens of today.
- At present, these smart cylinders are available at select distributors in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Faridabad and Ludhiana in 5 kg and 10 kg sizes.
- The IOCL has also announced that these cylinders will soon be available across the nation.
- Another interesting fact is that you can replace the existing LPG steel cylinders with composite cylinders.
- What you need to do is pay security deposit and the security deposit for these cylinders in the non-subsidized category is Rs 3350 for the 10 Kg variant and Rs 2150 for the 5 Kg variant.