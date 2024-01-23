What is Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana, How New Scheme Will Empower 10 Million Houses With Solar Panel | EXPLAINED

Home

Pradhanmantri Surodaya Yojna: PM Modi said the Centre has set a target of installing rooftop solar panels on one crore households under the Pradhanmantri Surodaya Yojna.

Know All About Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ soon after returning from Ayodhya. As part of the scheme, solar systems will be installed on the rooftop of one crore houses across the country. Taking to X, PM Modi said the first decision he has taken after returning from Ayodhya is that the Centre launched ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses.

He added that the new scheme will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle-class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

“All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle-class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector,” PM Modi posted on X.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं। आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो। अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

On social media, PM Modi also posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials in after his return from Ayodhya.

PM Modi further added that on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, his resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses.

What is Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana?

Mainly a central scheme, the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana will provide electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations and will also offer additional income for surplus electricity generation. PM Modi also instructed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers. However, it was not clear whether it will be part of the government’s Rooftop Solar (RTS) programme or it will be a new scheme.

How New Scheme Will Empower 10 Million Houses With Solar Panel

As said by PM Modi, the Centre has set a target of installing rooftop solar on one crore households under the Pradhanmantri Surodaya Yojna. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class of the coutnry, but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy, he added.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Prime Minister said, “All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to ‘set off a firestorm’ is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country.

“There was also a time when some people used to say ‘Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi’ (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India’s social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy,” he said.

The PM also said that Ayodhya’s temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.