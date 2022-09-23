New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate over moonlighting, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has coined a new term ‘productivity paranoia’— a real disconnect between the management and the employees over productivity. This comes after a Microsoft survey revealed that over 80 per cent of managers are worried if the employees are productive enough while working from home. Simultaneously, 87 per cent of employees lack context on how and why they’re being tracked, which can undermine trust and lead to “productivity theatre”. Nadella called this feeling of both sides as ‘productivity paranoia’.Also Read - New Microsoft Windows 11 Security Tool Will Frustrate Password Hackers | Details Here

For the unversed, 20,000 employers across 11 countries participated in this survey. The result of the ‘Work Trend Index Pulse’ hinted at a fundamental disagreement between employers and employees over productivity with reference to hybrid mode. Also Read - 'Companies Must Clarify Policies on Employment, Moonlighting', Say Experts as Work From Home Nears End in IT Sector

Key Findings of Work Trend Index Pulse Survey