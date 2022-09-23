New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate over moonlighting, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has coined a new term ‘productivity paranoia’— a real disconnect between the management and the employees over productivity. This comes after a Microsoft survey revealed that over 80 per cent of managers are worried if the employees are productive enough while working from home. Simultaneously, 87 per cent of employees lack context on how and why they’re being tracked, which can undermine trust and lead to “productivity theatre”. Nadella called this feeling of both sides as ‘productivity paranoia’.Also Read - New Microsoft Windows 11 Security Tool Will Frustrate Password Hackers | Details Here
For the unversed, 20,000 employers across 11 countries participated in this survey. The result of the 'Work Trend Index Pulse' hinted at a fundamental disagreement between employers and employees over productivity with reference to hybrid mode.
Key Findings of Work Trend Index Pulse Survey
- Several leaders and managers are missing the old visual cues of what it means to be productive because they can't "see" who is hard at work.
- Several leaders and managers are missing the old visual cues of what it means to be productive because they can’t “see” who is hard at work.
- Indeed, compared to in-person managers, hybrid managers are more likely to say they struggle to trust their employees to do their best work (49 per cent vs. 36 per cent) and report that they have less visibility into the work their employees do (54 per cent vs. 38 per cent).
- “And as employees feel the pressure to ‘prove’ they’re working, digital overwhelm is soaring,” the findings showed.
- Nearly 48 per cent of employees and 53 per cent of managers report that they’re already burned out at work.
- According to the report, leaders need to pivot from worrying about whether their people are working enough to helping them focus on the work that’s most important.
- Nearly 81 per cent of employees say it’s important that their managers help them prioritise their workload, but less than a third (31 per cent) say their managers have ever given clear guidance during one-on-ones.
- “Solving this issue needs to start at the top: 74 per cent of people managers say more guidance on prioritising their own work would help their performance, and 80 per cent say they’d personally benefit from more clarity from senior leadership on impactful priorities,” said the report.