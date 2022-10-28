CEO Parag Agarwal Sacking: After formally taking over Twitter, Elon Musk on Friday sacked top executives including CEO Parag Agarwal. What happened today was the final outcome of what was brewing between Elon Musk, CEO Parag Agarwal and Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey. A series of leaked conversations between Musk and Agarwal was a prologue to what was coming.Also Read - Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Top Executives Sacked, Are More Employees Losing Jobs?

War Of Words Between Elon Musk And Parag Agarwal

What began with Musk and Agrawal both trying to accommodate each other suggestions of “making Twitter a better place” on April 7 turned sour within the next two days. However, things started going sideways between the two after Musk tweeted “Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?” on April 9, along with a list of the top 10 most-followed Twitter accounts. Also Read - Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives Including CEO Parag Agrawal

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

Agrawal was clearly not happy with Musk’s tweet and texted him saying he would like to like to give him a perspective on the level of internal distraction at Twitter and how it was hurting their ability to work. Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Acquired Twitter To 'Help Humanity' And Won't Let It Become 'Free-For-All-Hellscape'

Making his displeasure felt, he wrote, “You are free to tweet ‘Is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter – but it is my responsibility to tell you that it’s not making Twitter better in the current context.”

The banter continued further with Musk questioning Agrawal with sarcasm, “What did you get done this week?” and topped it up by saying he considered this a waste of time and he would rather take the company private.

Following this chat, Musk told Bret Taylor — chair of Twitter’s board of directors — that he would like to take Twitter private, restructure it and then bring it back to the public markets.

“You and I are in complete agreement. Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does,” Musk wrote to Dorsey.

“At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying,” Dorsey replied and Musk acknowledged it.

AFTER FIRING TOP EXECS, ELON MUSK SAYS ‘THE BIRD IS FREED’

Parag Agrawal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, Ned Segal were at the Twitter office at the time they were sacked and both the executives were apparently walked escorted out by security, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The executives had reportedly received handsome payouts. Agrawal received $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.2 million, according to Insider. Within hours after his firing move, Elon Musk tweeted, “The bird is free”.