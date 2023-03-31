What Led Virushka-Backed Go Digit Insurance To Re-File IPO Papers

Home

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have invested Rs 2.5 crore in digital general insurance startup Digit Insurance, according to ENTRACKR. It says the investment is part of an $84 million round announced by the startup in January, 2020.

New Delhi: Go Digit Insurance has re-filed draft papers for its initial public offering (IPO) worth $440 million addressing the concerns raised earlier by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI). The market regulator had raised concerns related to the company’s employee stock plans.

In September 2022, SEBI stalled the company’s public offering citing compliance problems related to share issuances. SEBI restarted a review later that month, reported Reuters. It says that IPO faced another setback in January this year after SEBI raised certain compliance issues related to employee stock plans in a private letter.

Go Digit operates in the general insurance sector. The main backers of this company are Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Group and TVS Capital Funds. The company enabled employees to receive a bonus equivalent to the rise in the company’s stock price over a certain period, which Indian regulations prohibit for companies going public, as per Reuters.

Due to this, Digit was found “not to be eligible for making an initial public offer”, according to SEBI’s letter.

The IPO would be on hold until the company changed its employee stock rights to stock option plans and refiled papers with the regulator, Reuters reported.

In January, Go Digit told Reuters that it was evaluating amendments to its employee stock appreciation rights scheme after receiving SEBI’s letter.

GO DIGIT IPO: LATEST FILING

The general insurance company has made a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($152.1 million) and an offer for sale of 109.4 million shares, according to the draft prospectus – unchanged from its last filing – dated March 30.

As per the latest filing, Go Digi has changed its employee stock rights to stock option plans after approving the plan through a special resolution on 27 March 2023.

The company, last valued at $3.5 billion by Sequoia Capital, provides general insurance services.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to maintain its solvency ratio.

