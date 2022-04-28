New York/New Delhi: Amid Twitter’s imminent takeover by Elon Musk, and many speculations regarding the current company leaders, its CEO Parag Agrawal has cleared the air a bit. Replying to a quip by a parody account — @NotParagAgrawal — that said “I thought we were fired”, Agrawal wrote: “nope! we are still here”.Also Read - Can You Buy The Moon? Twitterati Go Crazy With Hilarious Requests After Elon Musk Jokes About Buying Coca-Cola

The reticent Agrawal also launched into what analysts interpret as a dare, writing on the microblogging site: "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."

I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk-Amber Heard's Threesome Reports: All About Rumoured Affair And Its Link With Johnny Depp Case

This comes when Musk has little doubt of incompetence going right up to the Twitter board. The battle lines have been drawn in his public tweets, as also gory annexes in the filings before the US Securities and Exchange Commission. If the incoming owner thinks Team Twitter is no good, Agrawal would be pushing back, lauding his folks for working constantly towards the betterment of the company.

I made it pic.twitter.com/Vvwd1Vsd3m — Not Parag Agrawal (@NotParagAgrawal) April 27, 2022

“Thank you but don’t feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it,” Agrawal retorted in the face of a patronising tweet which read, “I feel for the current CEO of Twitter (@paraga) – he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team.”

Let us tell you that Twitter is due to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday before trading opens on Wall Street.

