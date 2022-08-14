New Delhi: $5.8 billion – Forbes says that was the net worth of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the maverick investor who was fondly known as India’s Warren Buffet. He was ranked 438 in Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list. Jhunjhunwala started dabbling with the stock market back in his college days when the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was at a mere 150, it now trades over 60,000. In short, the story of India’s stock market cannot be completed without penning the contributions made by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.Also Read - Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, How He Became Dalal Street Mogul | READ

Picking stocks like Titan helped Jhunjhunwala acquire his legendary Midas touch. His early bets on Star Health and Allied Insurance and Metro brands paid off when both companies got listed in 2021, says the Forbes.

Let’s look at the major shareholdings of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates.

23.37 per cent in Aptech Ltd.

17.49 per cent in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

14.43 per cent in Metro Brands Ltd.

12.62 per cent in NCC Ltd.

10.03 per cent in Nazara Technologies Ltd.

9.81 per cent in Rallis India Ltd.

8.48 per cent in Bilcare Ltd.

8.22 per cent in Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

8.04 per cent in Va Tech Wabag Ltd.

7.54 per cent in Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

6.76 per cent in Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

5.48 per cent in Crisil Ltd.

5.05 per cent in Titan Company Ltd.

4.72 per cent in Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

4.50 per cent in Autoline Industries Ltd.

4.50 per cent in Karur Vyasa Bank Ltd.

4.23 per cent in Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

3.64 per cent in Federal Bank Ltd.

3.39 per cent in Anant Raj Ltd.

3.18 per cent in Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

The above data has been compiled from Moneycontrol and apart from these, Jhunjhunwala also holds up to 2.5 per cent share in several companies like Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Canara Bank, etc.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s latest venture, Akasa Air’s maiden flight took off exactly a week ago on August 7, last Sunday.