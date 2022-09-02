New Delhi: It’s confirmed! Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan will take charge as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the global coffee making giant Starbucks Corporation. He will be joining the company from October 1,2022, along with Howard Schultz, who will remain interim CEO until April 1, 2023.Also Read - Who Is Laxman Narasimhan? Starbucks' Newly Appointed CEO

Laxman Narasimhan stepped down as the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, the company famous for making Durex condoms, as recently as September 30, after serving three years in the role, the Reuters reported.

In his new innings with Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan will be withdrawing $1.3 million as his annual base salary apart from the bonuses he will be receiving to compensate the incentives he used to recieve at Reckitt. According to reports, these bonuses include $1.5 million cash signing bonus and $9.25 million value replacement equity grant. Moreover, he will also get annual equity awards equating to $13.6 million, starting from fiscal year 2023.

In his statement, Laxman Narasimhan said he is “humbled to be joining this iconic company at such a pivotal time, as the reinvention and investments in the partner and customer experiences position us to meet the changing demands we face today and set us up for an even stronger future.”

Laxman Narasimhan is another feather to the crown called ‘Indian-origin CEOs’ who sit at the helm of multinational corporations. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe Shantanu Narayan, Twitter head Parag Agarwal, Microsoft Satya Nadella, IBM head Arvind Krishna are some of them and history has time and again proven that the list is only going to grow.