What’s Better – Buying iPhone From Apple Stores In India Or Purchasing Online? Prices, Offers Compared

Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant opened its first two stores in India, Apple BKC in the financial capital, Mumbai and Apple Saket in the national capital, Delhi.

New Delhi: Apple Inc.’s move to open two stores in India should be seen more as its intent to move its production activities out of China, and increase its foothold in India rather than garnering sales in India via these stores.

Why we say this? When a company as big as Apple opens its own store in a country for the first time, chances are it offers products at a discounted rate when compared to the rates available for the same product in the other markets.

The opening of both the stores were well received by the social media influencers, mainstream media, and the general public. How often do Apple CEO Tim Cook goes to a country to inaugurate an Apple store? Not always. That’s why the opening of these stores and Tim Cook’s visit should be seen from a larger perspective.

However, let’s compare the prices of Apple products in the stores to those available online.

At least for now, you’re unlikely to get massive discounts on Apple products at Apple stores. For instance, online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart offers better deals on an iPhone 14 than those offered at the Apple store.

The base model of an iPhone 14 is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 71,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. However, the same handset is retailing at its original launch price of Rs 79,990 at Apple retail store.

When we check the exchange offers, buyers can avail up to a maximum discount of Rs 22,700 for iPhone 14 on and they can get a discount of up to Rs 29,250 on Flipkart.

Exchange offer is also available on Apple stores through its Trade in Program. Users can exchange their old iPhone or Android phone, and the final exchange value will depend on the brand, model and condition of the old smartphone.

When it comes it bank offers, they remain the same for Amazon, Flipkart and Apple stores. On each platform, purchasing via HDFC Bank credit cards would give an instant savings of Rs 4,000. A no-cost EMI option may be available for stipulated tenures.

Considering all these offers, including bank offer and maximum exchange offer, the base model of iPhone 14 can be purchased at Rs 45,299 ( Rs 71,999 – Rs 26,700) from Amazon and Rs 38,749 ( Rs 71,999 – Rs 33,250) from Flipkart.

However, one should keep in mind that the final value of iPhone 14 or whatever product will be calculated depending on the maximum discount your card could offer and the maximum value the product you choose to exchange could get.

In the current scenario, as long as Apple doesn’t make any big offer for promoting the sale of products through its dedicated stores, buying online makes more sense considering the cost factor.

