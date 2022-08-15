New Delhi: Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 at Delhi IGI airport by any airline can witness the seamless travel experience at the airport through the government’s ‘DigiYatra’ initiative.Also Read - DIAL Installs First-Of-Its-Kind IoT Devices In Delhi Airport Vehicles. Deets Inside

In line with the Government of India’s DigiYatra initiative, Delhi International Airport on Monday witnessed the soft launch of the beta version of DigiYatra app for Android platform. Also Read - Delhi Airport Update: Road Connecting Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 Closed For 3 Weeks. Check Alternate Route HERE

With this technology, passengers’ entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints, including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding. Also Read - Delhi Airport Says No Vehicles Allowed From Terminal 3-1 For 3 Weeks. Details Here

The technology will make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would need less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their faces would act as their documents, like ID proof, vaccine proof and also act as a boarding pass.

It will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with the Airlines Departure control System, thereby only designated passengers can only enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic leading to optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines and others.

Delhi Airport is among the first few airports to introduce this system in the country. DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, and already conducted its trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available on Playstore (for Android platform). The same app will be available on App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks’ time.

Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves before witnessing the seamless travel experience at the airport.

The ‘DigiYatra’ is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers.

“DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports of the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport,” said CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

(With inputs from IANS)