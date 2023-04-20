Home

What’s The Confusion Over Change In Capital Gains Tax: Explained

What's The Confusion Over Change In Capital Gains Tax: Explained (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Markets were left in jittery after a report came out which said that the Modi government is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax laws. As per the report that appeared on Bloomberg News, at the heart of rework is changes in capital gains taxes that the central government believes benefit the nation’s wealthy.

Let’s break it down.

Firstly, What Is Capital Gains Tax?

As per Investopedia, Capital gains taxes are owed on the profits from the sale of most investments if they are held for at least one year.

Essentially, capital gains arise following the transfer of a capital asset. The profit made through the sale/transfer of assets, attracts capital gains tax. It’s a form of direct tax.

Capital assets include property, securities, mutual funds, insurance policies and other specified physical assets.

Depending on the holding period, capital gains tax can be short-term or long-term, and it could vary from one asset to another. For a listed equity, short-term means 12 months, while it is 24 months for unlisted shares of a company or an immovable property including land or building or both.

Who All Are Affected By Capital Gains Tax?

Any investor, individual or institutional, will be impacted by any change in capital gains tax norms.

However, because it is mainly the relatively wealthy who use investments and savings in assets attracting capital gains, changes in capital gains tax are not likely to impact low-income households.

What’s The Confusion

As per the Bloomberg report which quoted “people with knowledge of the matter”, the Narendra Modi administration is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax laws to replace a byzantine matrix of rules. The report said that this move is to help the Prime Minister reduce income inequality if he returns to power in 2024.

“At the heart of the rework is potential increases in capital gains taxes for top income earners,” the story said. It also mentioned that while India levies a tax of nearly 30 per cent on income, it taxes gains on certain asset classes such as equity funds and stocks at a lower rate.

Undoubtedly, this story made a major panic in the stock market, resulting in a sharp fall in stock prices.

How Did The Government Respond?

It is clarified that there is no such proposal before the Government on capital gains tax.@nsitharamanoffc@officeofPCM@FinMinIndia@PIB_India https://t.co/jVP6Vs4bVT — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 18, 2023

“It is clarified that there is no such proposal before the Government on capital gains tax,” the Finance Ministry responded to the Bloomberg report through a tweet.

