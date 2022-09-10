Delhi: The Meta owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp now also offers banking services. And of you are customer with the private lender, ICICI bank then there are lots of other facilities one can vail via WhatsApp that too in a secured manner. With introduction such service, it makes a hassle free and simple process for customers.Also Read - PNB Introduces 'Pre-Approved Personal Loan In 4 Clicks And Single OTP' | Deets Inside

HOW TO AVAIL ICICI WHATSAPP BANKING SERVICES

Send a “ Hi” on the number 8640086400 on WhatsApp with your registered mobile number To stop receiving alerts on WhatsApp, SMS OPTOUT to 9542000030. The bank will automatically respond to the list of services available From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required (keywords are highlighted in the conversation for easy recognition), for example <Balance>, <Block>, etc. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

LIST OF SERVICE VIA WHATSAPP BANKING

Account balance

Last 3 transactions

Credit Card Limit

Block /Unblock my card:

Instant loans exclusively for you:

InstaSave

Fixed Deposit

Bill Payment

Trade Services

HOW TO PAY BILLS VIA WHATSAPP

In case of electricity bill, the customer has to provide electricity board and consumer number.

For paying the cooking gas bill, the customer has to confirm the gas provider and the customer ID.

For paying the bill of a postpaid mobile connection, the phone number and the network need to be confirmed by the customer.

Type keyword like <Pay Bills>, <Electricity>, <Gas>, <Mobile postpaid>

Yes, banking on WhatsApp is safe. All messages are secured with end to end encryption. Your account information is not shared with anyone. You do not need to enter any confidential information such as PIN or password on WhatsApp. There are no service charges for using this service. However, charges will be applicable as per your data plan with the telecom service provider.