WhatsApp India Head And Director Public Policy Meta India Resign; Company Issues Statement

Shivnath Thukral, Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, has now been made Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India.

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose steps down

WhatsApp News: Abhijit Bose (WhatsApp’s head of India) and Rajiv Aggarwal (Director Public Policy Meta India) have resigned from their positions. Shivnath Thukral, Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, has now been appointed as the Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India. To recall, Meta had announced its biggest layoffs a few days ago, sacking around 11,000 jobs across the globe.

“I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta in India, had stepped down from his role. Soon it was announced that he was joining rival Snap as president, Asia-Pacific.

The company further added that Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to resign “to pursue another opportunity”. “Over the last year, he has played an important role in leading our policy-led initiatives in areas such as user-safety, privacy and scaling up programmes like GOAL to drive digital inclusion in the country. He has also been leading proactive engagement with critical policy and regulatory stakeholders,” the company’s note said.

