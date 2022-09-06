WhatsApp UPI Payment: Here comes a wonderful piece of news for WhatsApp users. If you are an active WhatsApp user, you can now use the instant messaging service application to conduct financial transactions like sending and receiving monetary payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The users who are not well versed with the transactions must know that they will first have to enable bank-to-bank money transactions as WhatsApp Payments uses UPI.Also Read - WhatsApp May Let Businesses Manage Chats From Their Linked Devices

Built-in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the payments facility on WhatsApp is a real-time payment system that enables transactions with India's major banks.

WhatsApp Update: How to Send Money Through WhatsApp UPI?