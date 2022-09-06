WhatsApp UPI Payment: Here comes a wonderful piece of news for WhatsApp users. If you are an active WhatsApp user, you can now use the instant messaging service application to conduct financial transactions like sending and receiving monetary payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The users who are not well versed with the transactions must know that they will first have to enable bank-to-bank money transactions as WhatsApp Payments uses UPI.Also Read - WhatsApp May Let Businesses Manage Chats From Their Linked Devices
Built-in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the payments facility on WhatsApp is a real-time payment system that enables transactions with India’s major banks. Also Read - Aadhaar-Pan Linking Latest Update: Check Whether Your PAN Card is Linked to Aadhaar Card?
WhatsApp Update: How to Send Money Through WhatsApp UPI?
- Open the Whatsapp application on your mobile phone.
- Go to the chat of a person to whom you want to send money.
- Click on the ‘Pin shaped icon’ given on the message box.
- Now click on the Payment option.
- First of all, you need to add your bank account.
- Read the terms and policies. Then click on the ‘Accept and Continue” option.
- Select your bank. Verify your number.
- The number needs to match the one you have registered with the bank or the SIM in the device.
- If your mobile number and WhatsApp number are the same, WhatsApp will automatically detect it.
- Add the appropriate details of the bank account
- Now click on the Continue option,
- Enter the amount you want to send.
- Enter your bank account UPI PIN
- Both your payment status and the transactions you are tracking can be viewed in the chat itself.