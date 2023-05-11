Home

WhatsApp Makes BIG Statement Over Users Receiving Fake Calls From Unknown International Numbers

New Delhi: In the past couple of weeks, several people reportedly received calls on WhatsApp from unknown international numbers, messages promising lucrative monetary benefits for completing simple tasks such as liking YouTube videos and sending screenshots et cetera.

However, all these claims should be seen as fake as several people have reportedly lost money to such scams. WhatsApp has now released a statement on action it’s taking against such scammers.

“We apply spam detection technology to spot and take action on accounts engaging in abnormal behaviour to stop spam,” WhatsApp said in a statement to CNBC TV 18.

“We have a grievance officer based in India who can be contacted if a user has a concern about their experience and is unable to report it through other channels. The reports detail user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform.”

WhatsApp has also launched a marketing campaign titled “stay safe with WhatsApp” to educate users about its in-built product features and safety tools like Two-Step Verification, Block and Report, and Privacy controls, as safeguards to help protect users from online scams, frauds, and account compromising threats.

Recently, reports of people receiving random WhatsApp calls and messages from supposedly international numbers have flooded Twitter. Most of these calls come from phone numbers that start with +251 (Ethiopia), +60 (Malaysia), +62 (Indonesia), +254(Kenya), and +84 (Vietnam). Although they carry the country codes, the calls can be made from any part of the world as WhatsApp calls are done via the internet and there are agencies that sell international numbers for WhatsApp calls in different cities.

What the af is going on? Getting these random missed calls on WhatsApp constantly. 😑 pic.twitter.com/BTbahSVIup — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) May 8, 2023

SCAM Alert🚨 Within a week, I've got 5 such messages on WhatsApp: 🔸3 back to back Video calls from an overseas number 🔸"Hello, I have something to tell you, can I take a few minutes of your time?" 🔸"We'll offer you ₹50 for every video you like on YouTube" All are scams! — CA Kanan Bahl (@BahlKanan) May 5, 2023

On Tuesday, even Telangana’s Cyberbad Police asked WhatsApp users to not respond to such calls. “Many Indian users are receiving international calls on their WhatsApp numbers. We request everyone to remain vigilant and not respond to such calls. Please report and block them immediately, as it is a scam designed to lure people,” they tweeted.

Many Indian users are receiving international calls on their WhatsApp numbers. We request everyone to remain vigilant and not respond to such calls. Please report and block them immediately, as it is a scam designed to lure people.#WhatsappScam #StayAlert #CyberabadPolice https://t.co/KqObDh2yKT pic.twitter.com/6eitscOESW — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 9, 2023

Last week, billionaire and Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath also shared how his friend was duped of Rs 5 lakh by scammers on WhatsApp.

One of the ways to avoid falling prey to scammers is to not receive such calls or interact with messages sent from such random international numbers.

To block a number on WhatsApp, open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. You can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.

