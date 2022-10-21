New Delhi: If you are using an older version of your iPhone or if you have not updated your phone lately, you may not be able to use WhatsApp after October 24. According to a recent update from Apple, iPhone running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24.Also Read - WhatsApp Tips: How To Change WhatsApp Number Without Losing Old Chats, Step By Step Guide - Watch Tutorial Video

Check If Your Phone Is On The List

According to WhatsApp’s Help Center page, iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app.

iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions will not be able to use WhatsApp after October 24.

Android device users also need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using the instant messaging app on their smartphones.

WhatsApp has also started to notify iPhone users that the app will no longer run on iOS 10 or iOS 11. To continue using the instant messaging app, users will have to update their iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp Releases Premium Subscription Plans With New Features | Details Inside

WhatsApp continuously works on upgrading privacy and user interface. For that, the messaging app focuses on the developments suitable with the latest operating system provided by Apple and Android. The new updates on WhatsApp do not support the old OS and devices. Also Read - Using WhatsApp? Telegram Founder Has THIS Warning For You

In case your iPhone is not on auto-update, you can update to the newest version of iOS by going to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.