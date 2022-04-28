New Delhi: WhatsApp is introducing new incentives for users in India to move to their payments platform. WhatsApp added online payments to the messaging app in 2020; but owing to a 30% cap placed by National Payment Corp. of India (NPCI) then, access to its payments service was limited to 20 million users, which was increased to 40 million users in November 2021. With the cashback rewards, WhatsApp hopes to get more users to use its payments service. Earlier, Reuters reported that the messaging platform is planning to give cashbacks of up to Rs. 33 peer-to-peer payments, while a similar incentive is being tested for merchant payments. The rewards will be given in three phases regardless of the size of the transaction. WhatsApp is also planning to test cashback for payments at highway tolls and on utility bills.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability To Add 32 Participants To Group Calls

How to get cashback on WhatsApp

To receive cashback on WhatsApp, you’ll first need to send money to a WhatsApp contact who has registered for payments on WhatsApp in India. If your contact has registered for payments on WhatsApp, you’ll see a gift icon next to their name. If there is gift icon next to the contact’s name, you’ll have to invite them to join payments on WhatsApp before sending them any amount to receive Rs 11 cashback.

How to get cashback on WhatsApp for Android smartphones

Open WhatsApp and tap More options > Payments > Send New Payment. Tap on the contact you want to send money to. If they’re registered for payments on WhatsApp, you’ll see a gift icon next to their name. If you don’t see a gift icon next to your contact’s name, you’ll have to invite them to join payments on WhatsApp before sending them money. Enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN. Alternatively, open the chat of the person you’d like to send money to > tap > enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.

How to get cashback on WhatsApp for iPhones

Open WhatsApp and tap Settings > Payments > Send New Payment. Tap on the contact you want to send money to. If they’re registered for payments on WhatsApp, you’ll see a gift icon next to their name. If you don’t see a gift icon next to your contact’s name, you’ll have to invite them to join payments on WhatsApp before sending them money. Enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN. Alternatively, open the chat of the person you’d like to send money to > tap > enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.

There won't be any minimum limit to how much money users will have to send to get this cashback from WhatsApp. The incentive will be spread over three transactions. Even if users are sending as little as Rs 1 to other users from WhatsApp Pay, they will be eligible for the transaction.

"While the amount is not that big, it would still give many Indians a compelling enough reason to switch the platform to WhatsApp for making payments," Neil Shah, Vice President, Counterpoint Research told Mint.