WhatsApp Pay: WhatsApp users, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. If you are an active WhatsApp user, you can now use the instant messaging service app to conduct financial transactions like sending money and checking bank account balance.

The users who are not well versed with the transactions must know that they will first have to enable bank-to-bank money transactions as WhatsApp Payments uses UPI. The NPCI (Nationwide Payments Corporation of India) developed UPI (Unified Payment Interface), a national payment system that is supported by most of India's major banks.

To check the bank account details, WhatsApp uses the phone number linked with your account. And to check the account balance through WhatsApp, the bank account number should be added to the payment method. Here's how users can check the account balance, one is through settings and the other is when sending money.

Here’s how check account balance from using the Settings option:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap More options if you’re using an Android device.

If you’re using an iPhone, go to Settings.

Tap Payments.

Click your bank account under Payment methods.

View your account balance by tapping View account balance.

Enter your UPI PIN and check your balance.

Here’s how to check account balance:

Tap your preferred payment option from the payment notification screen.

Click on ‘View account balance’.

Select the relevant bank account if you have multiple bank accounts linked to your WhatsApp account.

Enter your UPI PIN.

