WhatsApp Payment Latest Update: If you are using WhatsApp Payments for transactions, here's one update for you. With the new WhatsApp Payment feature, you can easily check your account balance after each transaction. If you want to try out this new WhatsApp feature, you need to access the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and also need to enable bank-to-bank money transfer while using WhatsApp Payments.

For easy transactions, WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information. And you also need to know that your UPI PIN is a 4 or 6 digit number which you are required to enter before making transactions. Every transaction is protected by personal UPI PIN and it should not be shared with anyone else. However, if you have a UPI PIN for your bank account already, then you will not be required to create a new UPI PIN in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Payments: Here’s how to check account balance

Open WhatsApp.

If you have an Android, tap More options. If you have an iPhone, tap Settings.

Click on Payments.

Under Payment methods, click on the relevant bank account.

You will then have to click on view account balance.

Enter your UPI PIN. And you are done! You will be able to see your account balance.

WhatsApp Payments: Check account balance while sending money