WhatsApp To Deregister Mobile Numbers Used For Committing Fraud: Ashwini Vaishnaw
WhatsApp, in response to the comment from the minister, said that it was engaging with the government to resolve the issue.
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has agreed to deregister those mobile numbers which have been found being used to commit fraud, and whose mobile services have already been disconnected from its platform, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.
“We have actively engaged with WhatsApp and they have agreed that yes, customer safety is most important, and they are absolutely on board to deregister the users which have been detected as fraud users,” said the minister in response to a query on steps taken by the government to stop scammers calling from so-called international numbers on WhatsApp aiming to defraud unsuspecting consumers.
