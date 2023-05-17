WhatsApp To Deregister Mobile Numbers Used For Committing Fraud: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has agreed to deregister those mobile numbers which have been found being used to commit fraud, and whose mobile services have already been disconnected from its platform, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

“We have actively engaged with WhatsApp and they have agreed that yes, customer safety is most important, and they are absolutely on board to deregister the users which have been detected as fraud users,” said the minister in response to a query on steps taken by the government to stop scammers calling from so-called international numbers on WhatsApp aiming to defraud unsuspecting consumers.

Vaishnaw also said that the government was in talks with other messaging platforms such as Telegram to remove fraudulent users.

WhatsApp, in response to the comment from the minister, said that it was engaging with the government to resolve the issue.

“We have been actively engaging with the government to consistently ensure a safe and secure user experience, including weeding out bad-actors from the platform. WhatsApp is a leader among end-to-end encrypted services in protecting user safety and we continue to provide several in-built safety tools like Block & Report, Two-step verification, among others, along with regularly driving user safety education and awareness,” it said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw was speaking at the launch of a three-pronged customer-facing sectoral reform. One of them includes customers being able to know the number of connections a customer has linked to his or her identity.

In case people lose their phone or if it gets stolen, customers can block and track it through the web portal named Sanchar Saathi that comes under the Department of Telecommunications. The service is backed by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

In order to identify fraudulent subscribers, the government also introduced ASTR or Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition-powered solution for telecom SIM subscriber verification.

A mobile phone, once stolen, can be misused to commit various frauds such as identity theft, forged know your customer (KYC) and banking frauds. This web portal has been developed to prevent such frauds, said the minister.

The minister added that the solutions were in accordance with the privacy guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court judgements and will be in accordance with the provisions that are laid down in subsequent privacy laws. The country is also working on a digital personal data protection law.

“In these three reforms, we have created a proper legal regulatory procedure by which the mobile phones which are either lost or stolen can actually be disabled,” the minister said.

He also touched upon the the new telecom bill, which is currently in the draft stage. The minister said it will be finalised by July after taking into consideration views of all stakeholders, and it will have enabling provisions to protect consumers. User safety is an important part of draft telecom bill, said the minister. By using Sanchar Saathi portal, more than 4 million fraudulent connections have been identified and more than 3.6 million such connections have been disconnected so far. Vaishnaw said the reforms will be reviewed after six months or a year.