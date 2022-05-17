Wheat Export Ban | New Delhi: The Indian government has decided to provide some relaxation to the wheat exporters of the country following its May 13 order to ban the exports of the commodity. In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said, “It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to 13.5.2022, such consignments would be allowed to be exported.”Also Read - Indian Exporters In A Fix Due To Russia Ukraine War, Payments Of $500 Million Pending In Russia

The second-largest producer and the largest consumer of wheat in the world, India, had banned the export of wheat to ensure food security for its 1.4 billion people, on May 13. The wheat supply has been disrupted owing to the Russia Ukraine war as both Russia and Ukraine are among the top suppliers of the grain. This has put high inflationary pressure on wheat. Also, the ensuing heatwave in India has led to a fall in its domestic production.

Who will be allowed to export wheat?

The export will be allowed in the cases where Customs Department had already received the consignment for examination on or before May 13.

Exports to Egypt, that are loading at the Kandla Port, Gujarat. The Egyptian government has reportedly requested the Indian government to allow the export.

Where prior commitment has been made through a Letter of Credit.

Where prior permission has been granted by the Government of India, on request of the governments of the respective countries.

On Monday, wheat prices hit a record high in the European commodity markets due to India's sudden decision. The latest announcement may ease the prices a bit.