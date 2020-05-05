New Delhi: Commercial flight services are expected to resume after lockdown on May 17, top government sources have confirmed to a leading news channel on Tuesday. Reports claimed that domestic airlines will start their operation in a phased manner for which they (airlines) have suggested vacating one seat to maintain social distancing inside the flight. Also Read - 3 Indian Photojournalists Who Captured Life in Kashmir During Lockdown Win Pulitzer Prize 2020 | See Pics

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had clarified that no decision has been taken as yet on resuming flight operations in the country, and a decision in this regard will be taken only after the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) yesterday shared an exit plan and said that commercial passenger flights at Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital will initially operate from Terminal 3.

DIAL official informed that entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays will be allocated to airlines to avoid overcrowding by air travellers.

According to a plan, the airport will keep all food, beverage and retail shops open to avoid overcrowding at one place and use “ultraviolet disinfection tunnels” for all incoming baggage.

The plan said the passengers of Vistara and IndiGo would enter the airport through gates 1 and 2 only. These two airlines will have check-in rows A, B and C among them.

AirAsia India and Air India passengers will use entry gates 3 and 4. These passengers will then go to rows D, E and F where the staff of these two airlines would assist them check-in, according to the plan. SpiceJet and GoAir passengers would enter through gate 5 towards the staff of these two airlines at rows G and H for check-in.

Passengers of all other domestic airlines will enter through gate 5 and will head to row H. People boarding international airlines’ would be entering the airport using gates 6, 7 and 8. The staff of these airlines would be sitting at rows J, K, L and M for check-in at Terminal 3.

