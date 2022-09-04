New Delhi: Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, died on Sunday in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. He was 54. According to the reports, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry: Throwback To Business Tycoon's Battle With Tatas Which Sent Shockwaves In Corporate World

"The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

Cyrus Mistry started off with Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a conglomerate with interests in engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy and financial services. He rose to prominence in 2012, when he was appointed as Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, the first non-Tata to assume charge of the salt-to-software giant.

In November 2011 Cyrus Mistry was made deputy chairman of the Tata Group, with the explicit goal of taking over as chairman one year later, upon the retirement of Ratan Tata, who had headed the group since 1991.

However, he had a conflict with Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, leading to his ouster in 2016.

Cyrus was the sixth — and youngest — chairman to head Tata Sons when he took over from Ratan Tata in 2012.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CYRUS MISTRY: