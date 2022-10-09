New Delhi: With a population of more than 1.2 billion, India is the world’s largest democracy. Over the past decade, the country’s integration into the global economy has been accompanied by economic growth. With a GDP of $2.7 trillion, India has emerged as the world’s sixth largest economy while being classified as a developing nation.Also Read - 23 Cr People With Income Less Than Rs 375/Day -- RSS Gen Secy Raises Poverty, Unemployment Alarm

The World Bank has categorised India as a lower middle income country. Recently, the World Bank downgraded India’s GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent. In June 2022, it had projected that Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent. In April also, the World Bank had cut India’s GDP forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent. At the same time though, it noted that India’s economic recovery is faster than the rest of the world. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also cut the economic growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent, citing tightening of rates by US Federal Reserve and the prevailing geopolitical scenario.

WHEN SHOULD WE EXPECT INDIA TO ACHIEVE DEVELOPED COUNTRY STATUS

It can be years and decades before India achieve developed country status. Even though India has emerged as a global player, the country’s major population live in multidimensional poverty.

India has a nano demographic window to achieve developed country status, and if it misses, it may not reach there, Union Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said on Saturday. The country has to grow at a rate of 8-8.5 per cent to reach developed country status, he said at an event.

“In the first decade of this century, China grew at approximately 9.5 per cent per annum and similar growth rates were witnessed in countries like South Korea and Taiwan,” Somanathan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The finance secretary made the comments while delivering the G Ramachandran Endowment Lecture on ‘Development in Changing Times, the role of government efficiency’ at the Madras School of Economics.

“The other thing which we often hear and it is an important point that a lot of people make is that we have nano demographic window in which to achieve developed country status, and if we don’t catch this window or if we do not use this window, we may never get there,” he said.

“There are two widely held views about India in the next two quarters of the century, we have to grow at 8-8.5 per cent to get there (developed country status) and if we miss this quarter of a century with demographic dividend, we may be doomed to mediocrity forever,” Somanathan cautioned.

Earlier in this year’s Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to embrace a major vow – for India to achieve developed nation status in 25 years.

Miles and miles to go for India to achieve developed nation tag as several factors including poverty, population, illiteracy, general standard of living and others need to be tapped for the country to move ahead.