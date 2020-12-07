New Delhi: At a time when the economy of the country is going through a rough phase because of the coronavirus pandemic, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday hinted at a ray of hope and said the Indian economy will be among the top economies in the world in the next few years using science, technology, and innovation in all sectors, bouncing back soon from the after-effects of COVID 19. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Reviews India's COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

“The Indian economy will be among top economies in the world in next few years using science, technology, and innovation in all sectors, bouncing back soon from after-effects of COVID-19,”he said. Also Read - India Has Shown Remarkable Resilience In Fighting Virus, World Saw Our True Strengths: PM Modi

Indian economy will be among top economies in the world in next few years using science, technology, & innovation in all sectors, bouncing back soon from after-effects of COVID-19: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar (file photo) pic.twitter.com/IfrxLSlAmP Also Read - India at Doorstep of Economic Revival, Says RBI Governor — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

The NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman sad this while addressing a webinar organised to celebrate 50 years of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) recently.

He further added that the steps and reforms have been taken by the Centre in all the sectors, like agriculture, modern medicine, traditional medicine, New Education Policy, Small and Medium Enterprises, labour sector and so on, to target being among the world’s top three economies.

Saying that the pandemic has changed many things, he said that the government needs to have an innovative economic system in the post-COVID world to remain floating.

Highlighting the structural reforms by the government to help Indian economy, he said that the Centre is committed to improving the ease of doing business, innovation ecosystem where every school student has access to the innovative tools and trends.”

Earlier, he had said that the economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced de-growth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

Kumar had also said the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws are aimed at increasing the income of farmers and the present agitation was a result of misunderstanding and miscommunication which need to be removed.

Stating that all those reforms will provide a very strong foundation for accelerating the economic growth in the fiscal year 2021-22 and beyond, Kumar said, “we have now shrugged off the negative impact of the pandemic and are moving towards a sustained high growth trajectory in the coming years”.