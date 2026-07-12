When will India’s first bullet train begin operations? Ashwini Vaishnaw shares timeline

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will be commissioned in stages.

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When will India's first bullet train begin operations? Ashwini Vaishnaw shares timeline(Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: India is all set to enter the era of high-speed rail as the country’s first bullet train service is scheduled to begin operations in phases from August 15, 2027. Announcing the timeline, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Surat-Bilimora stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will be the first section to become operational.

India’s 1st bullet train to begin phased operations?

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will be opened in a phased manner rather than all at once. After the Surat-Bilimora section is launched, the rest of the line will open in the following sequence: Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Thane, and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.

Providing an update on the project, the Ministry of Railways quoted Vaishnaw as saying that India’s first bullet train project has entered its next phase, with the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor scheduled for phased commissioning beginning with the Surat-Bilimora section, news agency IANS reported.

The Railway Minister said nearly 80 per cent of the ambitious project has already been completed and construction is progressing rapidly to meet the target timeline. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor will be India’s first high-speed rail project. The project is likely to reduce travel time between the two financial hubs while introducing advanced rail technology and strengthening regional connectivity. The project is also expected to spur economic growth along the corridor.

Vaishnaw also outlined the Centre’s long-term plans to expand the country’s high-speed rail network, announcing three proposed bullet train corridors centred around Hyderabad. These include the Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes, which are expected to enhance connectivity across southern India. He added that a Hyderabad-Mumbai high-speed rail link is also planned, which would substantially cut travel time between the two cities.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Vaishnaw said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given three high-speed bullet train corridors to Hyderabad, which will change its landscape.”

The minister further highlighted the government’s railway infrastructure push under the station redevelopment programme. Under the Nav-Nirmaan initiative, 261 railway stations across India are being modernised with upgraded passenger facilities and improved infrastructure. In Telangana, redevelopment work is underway at major stations, including Secunderabad, Begumpet and HITEC City.