New Delhi: The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium on Friday assured that it is committed to reviving Jet Airways again and added that it is working towards giving its customers quality services. On the other hand, Jet Airways also said that it is working closely with authorities to get its "air operator certificate" re-validated.

According to the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in June last year, Jet Airways has to get its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation by March 22 this year. However, the Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has urged the tribunal to extend this deadline by two months.

Issuing a statement, Jet Airways on Thursday said it is working closely with authorities to get its "air operator certificate" re-validated. According to a company statement, the restart activities are "progressing well".

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the ‘Air Operator Certificate’ of Jet Airways will be re-validated,” the Jet Airways said in the statement.

The airline said the resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter. “Restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the Regulatory Authorities and we are well underway with the process,” it said.

Apart from this, the airline also added that the extension of timeline has “nothing to do where aircraft is registered and deregistered or the cost of leasing”.

“Further, there is no regulatory requirement of taking an aircraft outside India for the purposes of re-registration. We are working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways fleet over the next three to five years,” it added.

The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan had in December last year said it wants to infuse funds in the airline to fast track its revival process. “The consortium wants to commence payments to all stakeholders including ex-employees, workmen, ticket claimants and lenders of Jet Airways as per the plan approved by the NCLT in June 2021,” the consortium had said in a statement, as quoted by News 18.