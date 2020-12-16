International Flights Latest News: At a time when the DGCA has suspended the international flights operations till year-end keeping in view the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is exploring options to resume the flight services soon after the new year. Also Read - International Flights: Singapore Will Now Allow Business Passengers From All Countries From Next Month

As per reports, the Centre is planning to resume international flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the US, UK and Canada begin the vaccination programmes.

Before going ahead with the plan, the Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to hold talks with airlines this month. Reports quoted a government official as saying that the issue of resumption of international flights and expansion of existing air bubble flights will be discussed with all airlines.

Notably, the international flight operations have been suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic. However, flights through Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble arrangements are being operational in India to other countries. Interestingly, India has established air bubble agreement with more than 23 countries so far.

On the other hand, the domestic flights started operation on May 25 at 33 per cent capacity and te airlines are now allowed to fly at 80 per cent capacity.

However, the Centre might not take a similar approach for restarting international flights, since it would depend on the countries willing to resume allowing flights from India.

The major airlines operating in India are of the view that the Centre should look at opening up the connectivity to the major hubs in South East Asia and West Asia.