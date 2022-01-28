New Delhi: Fixed Deposits (FD) have always been a go-to for the common man in India. FD rates in India are among the highest and safest interest rates in the country. In the last few months, several banks have upgraded their fixed deposit plans. The FD interest rates were cut due to the pandemic and now banks are raising them again to attract customers.Also Read - Post Office Update: Depositors Now Required To Return Passbook Before Closing PO Account

Generally, the interest rates are hiked to increase the savings in the economy. This, in return, brings down the inflation rates because, after deposits, there is less disposable money left in the hands of the depositors.

FD interest rates vary according to the tenure and the amount of deposit. The tenure ranges from 7 days to 10 years. The deposited amount is also categorised in various segments like Below 2 crore, From 2 crore to 5 crores and above 5 crores.

Banks Offering Highest Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates For Less Than Three Years

The following rates are applicable for deposits less than Rs 2 crore and for periods ranging from 2 years to less than 3 years. The data has been collected from various banks’ websites.

Bandhan Bank – 6.25 per cent

IndusInd Bank – 6 per cent

RBL Bank – 6 per cent

DCB Bank – 5.50 per cent

Axis Bank – 5.40 per cent

HDFC Bank – 5.20 per cent

State Bank of India (SBI) – 5.10 per cent

Facts About FD Rates in India That You Need To Know