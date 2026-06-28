Which cities in the world are home to most billionaires? Where does India stand? See full details

India's capital, Delhi, is home to 64 billionaires. Next in line are Singapore (59), Taipei (51), Paris (44), São Paulo (41), Guangzhou (41), Los Angeles (40), and Bangkok (40).

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New Delhi: Do you know which city has the highest number of billionaires in the world? According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, New York (USA) is home to the highest number of billionaires globally, with 146. The US is the world’s largest economy, and more than half of the world’s top 100 companies are based there. However, the number of billionaires is also rising rapidly in China. Of the 32 cities worldwide with the highest billionaire populations, 18 are in Asia, with China accounting for 34 per cent of this share.

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Following New York, Shenzhen (China) ranks next with 132 billionaires. Shanghai (China) is home to 120 billionaires, while Beijing hosts 107. London, the capital of the UK, is home to 102 billionaires, whereas Mumbai—India’s financial capital—has 95. They are followed by Hong Kong (88), San Francisco (86), Moscow (82), and Hangzhou, China (65).

Cities With the Most Billionaires in 2026 New York — 146

Shenzhen — 132

Shanghai — 120

Beijing — 107

London — 102

Mumbai — 95

Hong Kong — 88

San Francisco — 86

Moscow — 82

Hangzhou — 65

New Delhi — 64

Singapore — 59

Taipei — 51

Paris —… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 24, 2026

What About Delhi and Dubai

India’s capital, Delhi, is home to 64 billionaires. Next in line are Singapore (59), Taipei (51), Paris (44), São Paulo (41), Guangzhou (41), Los Angeles (40), and Bangkok (40). Jakarta (Indonesia) has 32 billionaires, Tokyo (Japan) has 31, Istanbul (Turkey) has 31, and Bengaluru—India’s IT capital—has 30. Stockholm has 29, Milan 28, Toronto 26, Melbourne 24, and Dubai 24 billionaires.

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