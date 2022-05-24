New Delhi: TIME Magazine has recently announced its list of 100 most influential people for the year 2022. Three Indians have found their names on the list. According to TIME’s website, Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy and Khurram Parvez are among the 100 most influential people of 2022. The list has other names like Mila Kunis, Zendaya, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, Tim Cook and Xi Jinping.Also Read - Viral Video: 5-Year-Old Boy Plays Mozart Perfectly on The Piano, Internet Left Amazed by His Talent | Watch

The TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people list has been divided into 6 major categories, Leader, Titan, Pioneer, Artist, Icon and Innovator. Also Read - TS Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 200 Vacancies at tslprb.in; Check Last Date, Eligibility, Details Here

Gautam Adani

Adani’s name has been included under the category ‘Titans’. In his profile, writer Roy Chowdhury wrote that Adani ‘stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire’. It went on to say that India is undergoing an ‘unprecedented concentration of economic and political power’ and Adani is the ‘poster boy’ of the economic concentration. He is currently competing with Warren Buffett for the fifth spot in the list of the top 10 richest people in the world. Also Read - Not GT or LSG; Suresh Raina Wants RCB to Win IPL 2022 For Virat Kohli

The profile further went on to say that as India aims to touch the $5 trillion economy size by 2025, Adani’s ‘journey may have only begun’.

Karuna Nundy

Nundy is an advocate in the Supreme Court of India. A champion of women’s rights, Nundy has been fighting for reforms in anti-rape laws. She has been included under the category of ‘Leaders’. She is currently fighting to bring marital rape under the ambit of India’s rape law. Her profile, written by advocate Menaka Guruswamy, says, “Karuna Nundy, however, is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.”

Khurram Parvez

Included under the category of ‘Leaders’, Khurram Parvez is the head of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances. He has been fighting for the human rights of the Kashmiris. His profile, written by journalist Rana Ayyub, says, “The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state.”

Previous Edition of the List

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institue of India CEO Adar Poonawalla were included in the TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021.