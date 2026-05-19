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While oil got costlier in other countries, how did Indian Government manage to keep it low?

While oil got costlier in other countries, how did Indian Government manage to keep it low?

Between February and May 2026, when fuel prices rose sharply globally, prices in India remained almost stable.

(File/IANS)

New Delhi: In the last four years, the crude oil market has seen significant fluctuations in international markets. During the Russia-Ukraine war (February 2022) and the 2026 Hormuz crisis, Brent crude prices exceeded $120 per barrel several times. At a time when most of the countries put the burden of increased prices directly on the consumers, India has adopted a different policy and has tried to reduce and maintain stability in the retail prices of petrol and diesel.

Oil Price Reduced Four Times In 4 Years

The Government of India reduced the central excise duty on petrol and diesel four times between 2021 and 2026. In November 2021, petrol was reduced by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. After this, in May 2022, petrol became cheaper by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. The prices were also reduced in March 2024 and April 2025. The biggest relief came in March 2026, when the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) was cut by Rs 10 per liter and the excise duty on diesel was reduced to almost zero.

Government Itself Bore Revenue Loss

The government says that comparing today’s prices with those of 2014 can be misleading. The low prices at that time were actually the result of the financial responsibility placed on the future through oil bonds. The present government had to pay the oil bonds of around Rs 1.34 lakh crore issued between 2005 and 2010.

On the contrary, the current government has given relief to consumers by directly reducing taxes at the time of a price hike. No bond was issued in this process; the government itself bore the loss of revenue. The government has borne the burden of around Rs 30,000 crore from the March 2026 tax cut alone.

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Financial Burden Of Government And Oil Companies

During the high crude oil prices, the government and public sector oil companies faced heavy economic pressure. During the Hormuz crisis, the government indirectly bore the difference of around Rs 24 per liter on petrol and up to Rs 30 per liter on diesel. Between 2021 and 2024, oil companies suffered a loss of around Rs 24,500 crore, while a burden of around Rs 40,000 crore was lifted in 2024-25 to provide relief to LPG consumers.

India’s Position In International Comparison

Between February and May 2026, when fuel prices rose sharply globally, prices in India remained almost stable. While in countries like Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan and America, petrol-diesel prices increased from 40% to 100%, the increase in India remained limited to around 4%. This difference shows that India tried to avoid putting a direct burden on consumers despite international pressure.

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