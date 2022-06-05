Mumbai: The white collar job market in India witnessed a robust recovery in May as hiring activity surged over 40 per cent compared to a year ago amid recovery across key industry sectors, with particular traction seen in travel and hospitality industry on the back of the summer holiday season, according to the latest data from jobs portal Naukri.com. According to Naukri.com’s JobSpeak Index, the industry saw more than a four-fold year-on-year surge in hirings in May, when travel was severely impacted amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “The surge in hiring activity stays put as it records +40 per cent Y-O-Y growth in May’22,” said the report, released on Friday.Also Read - Design Curriculums That Help Students in Getting Jobs: Bengal Minister to Educational Institutions

The key sectors that led the growth were travel and hospitality (+352 per cent year-on-year), retail (+175 per cent), real estate (+141 per cent) and insurance (+126 per cent). Banking and financial services (+104 per cent), education (+86 per cent), automobile (+69 per cent), oil & gas (+69 per cent), fast moving consumer goods (+51 per cent) and IT-software/software services (+7 per cent) sectors also witnessed an uptick in hiring trends as compared to last year. Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 38 Assistant Sub Inspector Posts From June 08| Read Details Here

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on job listings on on its website on a monthly and annual basis. The data is compiled based on jobs posted by over 76,000 clients and shows hiring trends across industry sectors, geography, and experience level. Also Read - Mountains To Beaches: 5 Places to Visit Near Kolkata For a Quick Weekend Getaway

When compared with last month, all key sectors showed stabilisation and continued to maintain April run rates in May, according to the report.

The report noted that demand for talent in metros and non-metros remained steady, as all cities reported a double-digit year-on-year growth in hiring in May. Among metros, Delhi (63 per cent) registered the highest Y-O-Y growth closely followed by Mumbai (+61 per cent). Other metros, i.e., Kolkata (+59 per cent), Chennai (+35 per cent), Pune (+27 per cent), and Hyderabad (+23 per cent) also showed positive growth.

Hiring sentiment was also “optimistic’ across all tier-II cities with Jaipur leading the growth in demand for talent at (+76 per cent). Others such as Coimbatore (+64 per cent), Vadodara (+49 per cent), Cochin (+35 per cent), Ahmedabad (+26 per cent), and Chandigarh (+25 per cent) showed double digit growth.

Demand for talent across all experience levels also showed a growth. The demand for entry-level talent (0-3 years) exhibited the steepest rise of 61 per cent in May versus a year ago. A positive hiring sentiment was observed for other experience brackets such as 4-7 years (+37 per cent), over 16 years (+27 per cent), 13-16 years (+26 per cent) and 8-12 years (+22 per cent). At month-on-month level, the demand for all experience bands remained stable.