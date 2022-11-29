White House Says Keeping A ‘Close Eye’ On Twitter Under Musk

"We see with our own eyes what you all are reporting about what's happening on Twitter. Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities," said the White House spokesperson.

New York: Even as the world’s richest man keeps continually vouching for what he calls “free speech” on Twitter, the White House has reminded Elon Musk that it’s keeping a “close eye” on the social media platform.

What constitutes “free speech” for Musk is debatable because, on one hand, he revoked the permanent Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump — the ban could be considered a curtailment of free speech — while on the other hand, Musk started permanently banning accounts that impersonated him; also, he fired a Twitter employee through a tweet itself, which many do not consider very gracious of a person advocating “free speech”.

Now, the White House has come out with a statement saying relevant authorities are “keeping track of” what is going on on Twitter at the moment.

“We’re certainly keeping an eye on it. We have always been very clear that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation and hate that we’re seeing, they take action and they continue to take action again and again,” the spokesperson told the media persons.

US president Joe Biden has been “very clear on calling that out” and “we’re going to continue to monitor Twitter” she noted.

A defiant Musk tweeted on Tuesday that this is a battle for the future of civilisation.

“If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead,” he posted to his more than 119 million users.

He further said that “Twitter Files on free speech suppression will soon be published on Twitter itself”.

“The public deserves to know what really happened,” he added.