Who is Agnivesh Agarwal who died in US following cardiac arrest, son of THIS industrialist…, was owner of…, his net worth is Rs…

Agnivesh Agarwal Death: Agnivesh Agarwal, son of renowned industrialist and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, has passed away. Agnivesh was on the board of directors of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a Vedanta Group company.

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of renowned industrialist and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, has passed away. Agnivesh was on the board of directors of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a Vedanta Group company.

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal, has passed away in the United States. He was only 49 years old when he suffered a stroke while skiing. He was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He was slowly recovering but died of cardiac arrest. Anil Agarwal shared this tragic incident through a social media post on Wednesday (January 7). Following Agarwal’s post, people are trying to find out who Anil Agarwal’s son was and what he did. Furthermore, people are also searching for the amount of Anil Agarwal’s net worth.

Agnivesh was born on June 2, 1976, in Patna. He was the only son of Anil Agarwal. He studied at the prestigious Mayo College in Jamaer. He founded Fujairah Gold, a refinery company in the UAE. He also served as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc (2005–2019). He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group.

What was Agnivesh Agarwal’s net worth?

Data on Agnivesh Agarwal’s net worth is not publicly available, but he belonged to the family of Anil Agarwal, one of the richest people in the country. The entire business world is in shock over Agnivesh’s demise. Many prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed condolences. Anil Agarwal announced in a post that he will donate 75 percent of his earnings. According to the post, ending hunger, education, empowering women, and providing employment to youth were the dreams Agnivesh wanted to see realized for India.

Anil Agarwal is the owner of assets worth Rs 3.66 lakh crore

Let us tell you that the country’s well-known industrialist Anil Agarwal is counted among the richest people in the country. According to the report of Sunday Guardian, he has assets worth about 4.2 billion dollars i.e. about 3.66 lakh crores. In several decades, Agarwal built a big global company Vedanta from humble beginnings. Through this, he has spread operations almost all over the world in sectors like zinc, copper, aluminium, oil-gas and power. But while he had so much wealth, the family faced the biggest shock yesterday.

Who is in Anil Agarwal’s family?

Anil Agarwal’s family includes his wife, Kiran Agarwal, who stays away from the limelight. Anil Agarwal has two children: son Agnivesh Agarwal and daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar. His daughter Priya currently serves on the boards of Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc and holds significant responsibilities as chairperson of Hindustan Zinc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.