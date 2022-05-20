Moscow: McDonald’s has begun the sale of its restaurant in Russia to its current licensee Alexander Govor and the restaurants will operate under a new brand, ending more than three decades of presence in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The world’s largest burger chain owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia and became one of the biggest global brands to exit the country earlier this week. The company shuttered hundreds of locations in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, which has cost McDonald’s about 55 million dollar per month after which McDonald’s announced it would sell those stores and leave Russia. An existing McDonald’s licensee, Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy all McDonald’s restaurants and operate them under a new name, the Chicago burger giant said.Also Read - Over 300 Firms Have Shut Down Operations In Russia So Far Over Ukraine War. Check List Here

Who Is Alexander Govor?

Govor, who runs the franchise operation through his firm GiD LLC, has been a McDonald’s licensee since 2015 and had helped the burger chain expand into remote Siberia. Alexander Govor operates 25 McDonald’s franchises in cities such as Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kemerovo, Tomsk, Novokuznetsk, Barnaul and Berdsk. Govor is also half-owner of Neftekhimservis, a construction investor that owns an oil refinery in Siberia. He is also on the board of directors of Inrusinvest, whose projects include a medical center and a Park Inn hotel in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk.

McDonald's however left open the possibility that it could one day return to Russia. "It's impossible to predict what the future may hold, but I choose to end my message with the same spirit that brought McDonald's to Russia in the first place: hope," CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote Monday in a letter to employees.

"Thus, let us not end by saying, 'goodbye.' Instead, let us say as they do in Russian: Until we meet again."