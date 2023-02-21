Home

Who Is BVR Subrahmanyam, The New NITI Aayog CEO

BVR Subrahmanyam, a former IAS officer, is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, replacing Parameswaran lyer.

BVR Subrahmanyam, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, holds a management degree from London Business School.

New Delhi: BVR Subrahmanyam, a former IAS officer, is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, replacing Parameswaran lyer. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam’s appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Parameswaran lyer, who was working as NITI Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years.

Subrahmanyam is an Indian Adminitsrative Service (IAS) officer of 1987-batch of Chhattisgarh cadre. Subrahmanyam, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, holds a management degree from London Business School. Subrahmanyam worked in the Prime Minister Officer’s between 2004–2008 and 2012-2015. Subrahmanyam had served as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir when the Centre had scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Subrahmanyam was last year appointed as chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on contract basis for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

