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Who is Chirantan Desai? Meet Meta’s new Enterprise Platform head; education, career

Meta has appointed Chirantan Desai to lead its newly launched Enterprise Platform. Learn about his education, career and his role in driving the tech giant’s platform.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 29, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Chirantan Desai
Who is Chirantan Desai? Meet Meta’s new Enterprise Platform head; education, career | Image: facebook

Who is Chirantan Desai? American multinational technology company Meta has appointed Chirantan Desai to lead its Enterprise Platform. He will directly report to Mark Zuckerberg. Desai has vast experience and led several teams during his career. He also served as the CEO of MongoDB, joining the company less than a year ago. The appointment comes less than a month after the tech giant introduced Muse, a personal AI agent. Muse was launched under the company’s Enterprise Platform. Muse has quickly topped Apple and Android app store charts since its launch, news agency Reuters reported.

Read more: Delhi HC issues notice to CJP leaders over AI-morphed photo, directs Meta to take it down

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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