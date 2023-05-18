Home

Who Is Kavitha Subramanian, IIT Alumnus And Co-Founder Of Brokerage Firm Upstox

New Delhi: Ratan Tata-backed brokerage firm Upstox has crossed Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark in FY 2022-23. Upstox was co-founded by Kavitha Subramanian, Ravi Kumar and Shrini Viswanath and the firm is the closest rival of billionaire Nithin Kamath-led Zerodha.

Interestingly, Upstox in 2021 became India’s 40th billion-dollar startup as its valuation surpassed rivals Zerodha and Groww.

Upstox Was Established In 2009

As a fastest-growing investment platform, Upstox was established by Ravi Kumar and Shrini Viswanath in 2009 as RKSV Securities. Later, Kavitha Subramanian joined Upstox as co-founder in 2016. Currently, Kavitha is in-charge of growth, strategy, finance, and customer experience at the $3.4 billion valuation company.

The objective of the firm was to create a platform that offers retail traders and investors in India opportunities to invest.

Who is Kavitha Subramanian?

Notably, Kavitha Subramanian is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. She pursued BTech and then MTech in Electronics and Telecom from IIT Bombay. After completing her engineering degree from IIT Bombay, Kavitha joined the corporate world as a Business Analyst with McKinsey & Company.

Almost after 5 years of the corporate stint, Kavitha Subramanian planned to pursue an MBA degree in Finance from Wharton School in the US.

Kavitha Worked For Private Firms

However, before coming to Upstox, Kavitha had worked for private equity and investment firms Actis and LeapFrog Investments.

As part of its objective to grow and widen its base, Upstox has entered into an official partnership with leading cricket tournament Indian Premier League in 2021 with a 3-year deal worth a reported Rs 145 crore.

Talking about the strategy of the company, Kavitha Subramanian said Upstox’s strategy was to “pique the interest of the millions of young people who want to manage their finances better”.

Notably, the brokerage firm is supported by VCs like Tiger Global, Kalaari Capital, and angel investors like legendary industrialist Ratan Tata and famous cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

