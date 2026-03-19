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Who is Keki Mistry? 71-year-old appointed Interim part-time HDFC Bank Chairman after Atanu Chakraborty’s exit
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of 71-year-old veteran banker Keki Mistry as the interim part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of 71-year-old veteran banker Keki Mistry as the interim part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three months, effective March 19.
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