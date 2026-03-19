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Who is Keki Mistry? 71-year-old appointed Interim part-time HDFC Bank Chairman after Atanu Chakraborty’s exit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of 71-year-old veteran banker Keki Mistry as the interim part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank.

Published date india.com Published: March 19, 2026 2:09 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Who is Keki Mistry? 71-year-old appointed Interim part-time HDFC Bank Chairman after Atanu Chakraborty’s exit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of 71-year-old veteran banker Keki Mistry as the interim part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three months, effective March 19.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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