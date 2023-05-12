Home

Who Is Linda Yaccarino, The Mystery Woman In Talks To Replace Elon Musk As New Twitter CEO

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk said that he has hired a female executive to replace him as CEO of Twitter. Musk’s pick reportedly will be NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the situation. Musk, who has served as Twitter’s top boss since he acquired the company for $44 billion last October, did not initially say whom he had chosen for the key role.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk tweeted. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” He further added that he would transition to a role as executive chairman and chief technology officer “overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Who is Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University, having studied liberal arts and telecommunications.

Yaccarino has worked at Comcast’s CMCSA, NBCUniversal for more than a decade, and has been an industry advocate in finding better ways to measure advertising’s effectiveness, according to the wall Street Journal.

Yaccarino oversees global, national and local ad sales, partnerships, marketing, ad tech, data, measurement and strategic initiatives, according to her bio, which says she and her team have generated more than $100 billion in ad sales.

Prior to this, she had also served as the company’s cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division.

She and Musk appeared in a keynote conversation at a conference in Miami last month, according to Dateline, before NBCU and Twitter inked a major ad pact for the 2024 Olympics.

Yaccarino had served at Turner for 19 years where her last role was mentioned as Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions.

According to a Business Insider report, there was also buzz around Ella Irwin as the next CEO. Irwin is currently heading Twitter’s trust and safety efforts division. She is said to have developed a good relationship with Musk after her promotion.

The news about the CEO came after Musk announced of adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service. The update is currently available only for verified users.

Earlier on May 11, Musk shared a tweet updating about the early version of the encrypted messaging being launched. “Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched. Try it, but don’t trust it yet,” his tweet read.

The business tycoon announced that users can direct message reply to any message in the thread with emojis. Moreover, Twitter is going to introduce voice and video chat on its platform in the coming days for better communication.

