Who Is M Jagannath, The New Managing Director Of Life Insurance Corporation

Prior to his appointment as the Managing Director, M Jagannath was LIC's Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, Hyderabad, which comprises three states, that is, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation, India’s largest insurer, has appointed M Jagannath as its new Managing Director. He took over the position on 13 March 2023.

“Pursuant to the Government of India’s Notification F. NO. A-11011/11/2022-Ins.I dated 13th March 2023, Shri M Jagannath, Zonal Manager (In-Charge), South Central Zone, Hyderabad, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India vice Shri Raj Kumar with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office and upto the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Shri M Jagannath, has taken charge of the position of Managing Director of the Corporation on 13th March 2023,” said LIC in a statement.

Jagannath started his career at the Life Insurance Corporation in 1988 as a Direct Recruit Officer. He has also worked as Senior Divisional Manager in charge of Ernakulam, Dharwad, and Bangalore I Divisions. M Jagannath also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Manager Director of LIC (Lanka) Ltd., Colombo, Sri Lanka between for a four year period between 2009 and 2013.

Prior to his appointment as the Managing Director, M Jagannath was LIC’s Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, Hyderabad, which comprises three states, that is, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. In January 2023, the Financial Services Institution Bureau recommended the name of M Jagannath for the first vacancy of Managing Director at LIC.

M Jagannath is a Commerce graduate. His academic qualifications include CA (Inter), PG Diploma in Marketing, International PG Diploma in Life Insurance, General Insurance & Risk Management from the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Hyderabad and Associate Member of the Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

The insurance behemoth on Monday said that M R Kumar has completed his term as the Chairman. The government of India has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty as the interim Chairman of LIC for three months with effect from 14 March 2023.

“Mangalam Ramasubramanian Kumar has ceased to be the Chairperson of the Corporation, with effect from March 13, 2023, after close of business hours, upon completion of his term,” LIC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.The government is set to appoint a full-time chairman at LIC by June, a finance ministry official said, Mint reported. The official said the chairman would be selected from among candidates available within the life insurer and would serve a term of around a year.

