New Delhi: Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the new chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This makes her first woman ever to head the market regulatory watchdog. With over three decades of experience in the financial markets, Buch was SEBI whole-time member between April 5, 2017, and October 4, 2021, during which she handled portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management. According to a report in The Indian Express, Her immediate agenda will be to handle the cases related to the NSE co-location scandal and former NSE MD & CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.Also Read - Madhabi Puri Buch Appointed First Woman Chairperson Of SEBI

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch?