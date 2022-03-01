New Delhi: Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the new chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This makes her first woman ever to head the market regulatory watchdog. With over three decades of experience in the financial markets, Buch was SEBI whole-time member between April 5, 2017, and October 4, 2021, during which she handled portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management. According to a report in The Indian Express, Her immediate agenda will be to handle the cases related to the NSE co-location scandal and former NSE MD & CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.Also Read - Madhabi Puri Buch Appointed First Woman Chairperson Of SEBI
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch?
Also Read - Refund money raised via OFCDs with 15 pc interest: Sebi tells Sahara India Commercial Corp Also Read - Forensic audit of V B Industries to continue: Sebi
- Starting her career with ICICI Bank, she went on to become the managing director (MD) and CEO at ICICI Securities from February 2009 to May 2011.
- In 2011, Buch left for Singapore to join Greater Pacific Capital LLP. She is the Founder-director of Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd. She also served at the New Development Bank in Shanghai for a period of three years.
- Madhabi Puri Buch had also served as non-executive director of companies such as Idea Cellular Ltd, Zensar Technologies, and Max Healthcare.
- Madhabi studied at St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, and completed a degree in management at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
- She replaces the outgoing chief Ajay Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer, who headed the capital markets regulator for the last five years.
- Madhabi Puri Buch has donned various hats and has served as a member on various committees such as the National Stock Exchange’s Committee on F&O Segment.
- She has been a founding committee member of Indian Banks Association and has been a management committee member of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- In 2017, Buch passed a number of orders banning trading in suspected shell companies, based on the list drawn up by the government during its drive against black money.