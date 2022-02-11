Mumbai: N Chandrasekaran, who took over the reins of Tata group in 2017, on Friday got five years extension as executive chairman of Tata Sons. “At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran,” Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, said in a statement. The current term of the 58-year-old chairman was going to end this month on February 20.Also Read - Google Releases First Look Of Android 13. Details Here

Who Is N Chandrasekaran?

Known popularly as 'Marathon Man', Chandrasekaran is one of Tata Son's most reliable employees. He joined Tata Consultancy Group in 1987 as an intern and worked in various roles for the conglomerate for over 30 years. He was heading Tata Group's IT firm TCS, before he was designated chairman in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017, at a time when the Tatas were facing a leadership crisis after his predecessor Cyrus Mistry was ousted by the company's board.

Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the Board meeting on Friday, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran, who is credited for steering the automobile-to-aviation conglomerate through the Covid crisis.

“He (Ratan Tata) recommended his (N Chandrasekaran) term be renewed for a further five-year period,” Tata Sons said in a statement. “The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years,” it added.

Reacting to his reappointment at the top position of Tata Group, Chandrasekaran said, “It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase.”

Chandra, as he is usually referred to, is the first non-family professional executive to helm Tata Sons. He joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016, and chairs the boards of conglomerate’s various other operating companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and TCS. Under his watch, the Tata Group successfully completed the challenging acquisition of Air India recently, adding another feather to his cap.

Earlier on January 26, the government has announced that Natarajan Chandrasekaran was among the 17 recipients of Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the Trade and Industry category this year, alongside Cyrus Poonawalla, Sundar Pichai and others.

Born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekaran studied in a government school in the state before pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

He later completed his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli before joining TCS in 1987.

Why Chandrasekaran term extension is significant for Tata Sons?

The extension of Chandrasekaran’s term as the Chairman is significant as it would reassure investors of Tata entities, including stock market heavyweight TCS, of leadership stability and continuation of strategy, reported TOI.

The reappointment will help stability and continuity to stakeholders and investors, contrary to the tumultuous situation during Mistry’s ouster, a top group official told Ecomonic Times. “The chairman’s reappointment is a non-issue and will appear as a routine board agenda item in any of the forthcoming meets. The previous chairman’s ouster was an aberration in the holding company’s history and is certainly not comparable to the current chairman,” said a senior group official. Mistry was ousted in October 2016 by the board, citing loss of confidence and non-performance.