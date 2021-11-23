New Delhi: Noel Tata has given up all executive roles at Tata Group, according to an Economic Times report. Noel Tata has stepped down from the role of managing director of Tata International Limited. However, Noel Tata will continue his association with Tata as a non-executive post as chairman of Trent, Tata Investment Corp, Voltas and Tata International, the ET report says.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Important Notification Issued Amid Ongoing Class 10, 12 Exams | Deets Inside

Noel Tata Steps Down – Here Is Why

Noel Tata's decision followed the Tata Group's retirement policy for its senior employees and executives.

According to the Tata Group's policy, executive directors are mandated to retire from executive roles at the age of 65 and from all board positions at the age of 70, the ET report says.

Who Is Noel Tata?

Noel N Tata is the Chairman of Tata International Limited.

Before joining Tata International, he worked with Trent Limited, serving as its Managing Director for more than 11 years. Having led Trent, Tata was appointed the Vice Chairman of Trent Limited in 2012 and later as Chairman in 2014, Tata International stated.

Tata continues to serve as the Chairman of Trent, where he has overseen the growth of Trent across formats, according to the Tata International.

Tata also serves in different capacities on the Board of various other companies as well, including as the Chairman of Voltas, Chairman of Tata Investment Corporation and the Vice Chairman of Titan Industries.

He also serves as a Trustee on the Board of Sir Ratan Tata Trusts. Mr Tata is also on the board of Kansai Nerolac Paints and Smiths Plc. He is also the Chairman of Voltas’ Investors Grievance Committee and Member of the Tata Investment Corporation’s Investment Committee and Remuneration Committee, the Tata International stated.

Noel Tata graduated from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD. He is the son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, Tata International stated.